Bayer CropScience Sees Remarkable Q4 Profit Surge Amid Revenue Growth

Bayer CropScience, the Indian division of Germany's Bayer AG, announced a significant 49.27% jump in net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025. The company achieved Rs 143.3 crore in net profit amid increased revenue.

Compared to the previous year's profit of Rs 96 crore, this leap highlights a robust performance primarily fueled by strong spring corn sales and crop protection portfolio growth. Overall income for the last quarter of FY25 reached Rs 1,083.5 crore, up from Rs 821.1 crore in the same period the previous year.

Despite this quarterly success, Bayer CropScience's annual net profit saw a decline to Rs 568 crore, down from Rs 740.5 crore in the previous fiscal year. Vice Chairman and CEO Simon Wiebusch attributed Q4 growth to strategic investments and focused channel management efforts. A final dividend of Rs 35 per share has been recommended, pending shareholder approval.