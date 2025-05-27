Bridging Markets: RH Luxury Properties and BenCo Real Estate Forge Strong Ties in Dubai

In a strategic move aimed at fortifying ties between Dubai and the African market, RH Luxury Properties CEO and Founder Rebiha Helimi commenced her Dubai visit with a significant private meeting. The discussion with Ben Bandari, the founder of BenCo Real Estate and a star of 'Million Dollar Listing UAE,' focused on collaboration and unlocking new opportunities between the two regions.

BenCo Real Estate, with transactions totaling AED 25 billion, boasts a significant presence in Dubai's upscale real estate sector, collaborating with prominent partners like LEOS. This aligns with RH Luxury Properties' extensive network catering to high-net-worth clientele across Africa and their continued exploration of VIP projects and residential access within the continent.

The synergy between Helimi and Bandari appears promising, with both parties eager to explore off-plan allocations and portfolio diversification opportunities. This partnership underscores Helimi's personalized approach and Bandari's two decades of real estate prowess, potentially leading to the integration of African buyer mandates into upcoming Dubai-based projects, fostering a robust cross-market relationship.