JKRERA Unveils New System for Real Estate Regulation in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (JKRERA) proposed a single-window system for real estate approvals and district enforcement cells to address challenges in the sector. These measures aim to ensure transparency, regulated development, and protect homebuyers in the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (JKRERA) is implementing a single window system for streamlined approvals and registrations in the real estate sector. The proposal aims to create district-level enforcement cells for effective monitoring and addressing violations across the Union Territory.

Since its inception in 2018, JKRERA has been working to regulate and promote the real estate sector by ensuring project transparency and protecting consumer interests. A senior official noted that clear delineation of approval authorities in rural areas and improved coordination between departments were crucial for integrated development.

Chairperson Satish Chandra confirmed JKRERA's jurisdiction over large residential and commercial projects, emphasizing mandatory registration for developers. The Act imposes stringent penalties for non-compliance, including fines and imprisonment, to uphold standards and safeguard homebuyers' interests across Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

