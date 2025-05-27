Chinese Savings Surge Amid Interest Rate Cuts: A Balancing Act

In the wake of recent interest rate cuts by Chinese banks, a social media poll conducted by Miro Chen revealed a striking trend: more than 80% of respondents prefer saving over spending amid economic uncertainty. This poses a challenge for policymakers striving to boost economic demand and growth.

China's central bank's policy measures, intended to counter trade war impacts, have not curbed the explosive growth in household savings. Despite lowered deposit rates, consumers remain inclined to prioritize personal financial safety nets over spending, reflecting deep-seated concerns about job security and the country's economic trajectory.

Economists advocate for reforms in China's pension system and social benefits to encourage spending. The persistence of lower interest rates may inadvertently hinder domestic demand, echoing Japan's past economic stagnation and highlighting the critical balance between saving and consumption in Asia's economic giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)