BMW Electrifies India with Uniform Pricing Strategy

BMW India introduces a uniform ex-showroom price for its electric sedan, BMW i7, across the nation. This pricing includes registration charges, GST, and compensation cess, aiming to eliminate state-by-state pricing disparities and promote electric mobility. Customers will only be responsible for insurance and local tax cess levies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BMW India announced a nationwide uniform ex-showroom price for its electric vehicle, the BMW i7, on Tuesday. Aiming to eliminate regional pricing disparities, the company has included registration charges, GST, and compensation cess in the ex-showroom price.

The flagship sedan is priced at Rs 2.05 crore. BMW India will cover registration costs, enabling customers to enjoy the same price across different states. This strategic move is designed to simplify costs for consumers by standardizing the pricing amid variable state registration taxes.

BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah stated that the initiative focuses on customer centricity and aims to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Customers will still need to pay for insurance, TCS, and other local tax cess levies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

