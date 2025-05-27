BSNL's Profitable Comeback: A Telecommunication Triumph

State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recorded a quarterly profit of Rs 280 crore for Q4 2025, achieving profitability for the second quarter in a row. The company had previously endured a loss of Rs 849 crore during the same period last year.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the significance of this development by noting that it marks the first back-to-back net quarterly profit for BSNL since 2007. This success follows a Q3 profit after tax of Rs 262 crore, illustrating a significant financial turnaround.

BSNL's operating revenue surged by 7.8% to Rs 20,841 crore in FY25, driven by professional management, enhanced customer service, and investments in new technologies. Chairman Ravi emphasized that BSNL aims to redefine telecom excellence while focusing on expanding affordable connectivity across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)