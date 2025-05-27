Left Menu

BSNL's Profitable Comeback: A Telecommunication Triumph

State-run BSNL achieved a profit of Rs 280 crore in Q4 2025, marking its second consecutive quarterly profit. This turnaround significantly reduced annual losses and exemplifies effective management and strategic focus. The firm plans to maintain growth through disciplined cost controls and 4G/5G expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recorded a quarterly profit of Rs 280 crore for Q4 2025, achieving profitability for the second quarter in a row. The company had previously endured a loss of Rs 849 crore during the same period last year.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the significance of this development by noting that it marks the first back-to-back net quarterly profit for BSNL since 2007. This success follows a Q3 profit after tax of Rs 262 crore, illustrating a significant financial turnaround.

BSNL's operating revenue surged by 7.8% to Rs 20,841 crore in FY25, driven by professional management, enhanced customer service, and investments in new technologies. Chairman Ravi emphasized that BSNL aims to redefine telecom excellence while focusing on expanding affordable connectivity across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

