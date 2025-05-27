Left Menu

Vibe8 Entertainment's 'Jungle Mein Mor Nache' Takes Internet by Storm

Vibe8 Entertainment releases their latest hit single 'Jungle Mein Mor Nache', a sensation with peppy beats, starring internet star Riva Arora and TV actor Kinshuk Vaidya. Directed by Milan Joshi, this song features spirited vocals and rap, captivating a diverse audience with its unique narrative and visuals.

Updated: 27-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:21 IST
Vibe8 Entertainment Drops Hit Track by Milan Joshi, Starring Riva Arora and Kinshuk Vaidya. Image Credit: ANI
Vibe8 Entertainment has captured the attention of music enthusiasts with their newly released single, 'Jungle Mein Mor Nache.' The track, known for its vibrant beats and engaging visuals, is quickly becoming a favorite among a wide range of listeners.

The song, directed by Milan Joshi, showcases internet star Riva Arora and popular TV actor Kinshuk Vaidya, mesmerizing audiences with their compelling performances. Vocal contributions from Dev Negi combined with music by DJ Kwid and Gaurav Dhola, along with Jolly Jatt's riveting rap segment, enhance the song's energetic vibe.

Joshi's directorial brilliance is evident in the song's innovative narrative that blends mythical elements with realism, offering a unique viewing experience. The chemistry between Riva and Kinshuk, along with Riva's distinct style, has left a lasting impression on viewers and solidified the song's status as a modern party anthem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

