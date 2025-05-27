Left Menu

BSNL's Financial Revival: From Losses to Profits

State-owned telecom company BSNL has reported a significant turnaround, achieving a net profit of Rs 280 crore in Q4 FY25. This marks its second consecutive profitable quarter after 18 years. Both revenue growth and asset monetization, along with strategic 4G implementations, contributed to this success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:53 IST
BSNL's Financial Revival: From Losses to Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive reversal of fortunes, the state-owned telecom giant BSNL posted a net profit of Rs 280 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. According to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, this achievement marks the company's second consecutive quarterly profit in 18 years.

BSNL had previously endured a loss of Rs 849 crore in the same quarter last year. The net profit trend first emerged in Q3 of FY25, when the company reported a profit of Rs 262 crore. With a nearly 10% growth in total revenue, BSNL's financial health has seen a substantial uplift.

Minister Scindia highlighted the roles of BSNL's core segments—FTTH, customer mobility, and enterprise—in driving company growth. Furthermore, 4G services have expanded with over 93,450 towers rolled out, enhancing consumer reach and service delivery. BSNL's revamped management is also focusing on redefining telecom excellence over purely financial gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025