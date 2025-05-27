BSNL's Financial Revival: From Losses to Profits

In an impressive reversal of fortunes, the state-owned telecom giant BSNL posted a net profit of Rs 280 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. According to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, this achievement marks the company's second consecutive quarterly profit in 18 years.

BSNL had previously endured a loss of Rs 849 crore in the same quarter last year. The net profit trend first emerged in Q3 of FY25, when the company reported a profit of Rs 262 crore. With a nearly 10% growth in total revenue, BSNL's financial health has seen a substantial uplift.

Minister Scindia highlighted the roles of BSNL's core segments—FTTH, customer mobility, and enterprise—in driving company growth. Furthermore, 4G services have expanded with over 93,450 towers rolled out, enhancing consumer reach and service delivery. BSNL's revamped management is also focusing on redefining telecom excellence over purely financial gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)