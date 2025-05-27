Left Menu

The Perils of Greenwashing: Impact on Consumer Trust and Brand Loyalty

A study by IIM Lucknow highlights the negative impact of greenwashing on brand trust and consumer behavior. By using frameworks like Attribution Theory, the research shows how deceptive green marketing erodes trust and discourages sustainable shopping, urging brands to substantiate their eco-claims with verifiable evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:39 IST
The Perils of Greenwashing: Impact on Consumer Trust and Brand Loyalty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has warned against the practice of greenwashing, citing its detrimental effects on consumer trust and brand loyalty. Greenwashing, where companies exaggerate their eco-friendly credentials, can erode customer trust and discourage sustainable shopping.

The research, carried out in collaboration with international institutions, sought to understand the psychology of consumer reactions to deceptive green marketing. It revealed that greenwashing not only misguides consumers but also damages brand image and trust, based on an analysis of data from 353 American consumers.

Experts emphasize the importance of substantiated green claims, as consumers with higher environmental awareness are more critical of eco-claims. The study serves as a caution to brands to be transparent and honest with their sustainability initiatives, ensuring consumers remain confident in their buying decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025