Sleeper bus runs over motorcycle in UP's Lalitpur, three killed

Three men riding a motorcycle were killed after being run over by a sleeper bus in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place around 9 pm on Monday near a petrol pump in the Madawara police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Madawara) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said. He said a sleeper bus ran over the motorcycle carrying three youths. Police rushed to the spot and took the injured to a hospital, where doctors declared all three dead. The deceased were identified as Jaidev (30), a resident of Hilgan Bamhori; Alok (18), a resident of Bamhori Kalan; and Rajkumar (19), a resident of Pipariya Jagir, he said. The officer said the sleeper bus was travelling from Prithvipur in Madhya Pradesh to Indore via Madawara with passengers on board. After the accident, the driver and conductor abandoned the bus and fled the scene, he added. Police have seized the bus and sent the bodies for postmortem.

