Left Menu

Sleeper bus runs over motorcycle in UP's Lalitpur, three killed

Three men riding a motorcycle were killed after being run over by a sleeper bus in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. He said a sleeper bus ran over the motorcycle carrying three youths. The officer said the sleeper bus was travelling from Prithvipur in Madhya Pradesh to Indore via Madawara with passengers on board.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 24-02-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 09:50 IST
Sleeper bus runs over motorcycle in UP's Lalitpur, three killed
  • Country:
  • India

Three men riding a motorcycle were killed after being run over by a sleeper bus in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place around 9 pm on Monday near a petrol pump in the Madawara police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Madawara) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said. He said a sleeper bus ran over the motorcycle carrying three youths. Police rushed to the spot and took the injured to a hospital, where doctors declared all three dead. The deceased were identified as Jaidev (30), a resident of Hilgan Bamhori; Alok (18), a resident of Bamhori Kalan; and Rajkumar (19), a resident of Pipariya Jagir, he said. The officer said the sleeper bus was travelling from Prithvipur in Madhya Pradesh to Indore via Madawara with passengers on board. After the accident, the driver and conductor abandoned the bus and fled the scene, he added. Police have seized the bus and sent the bodies for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

 India
2
Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

 Global
4
China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026