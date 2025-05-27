Left Menu

LISA 2025: Celebrating Pioneers in India's Lifting Safety

The Lifting India Safety Awards (LISA) 2025, organized by the Inspiresafety Foundation, celebrated leaders in safety within India's construction and lifting industries. Hosted in Mumbai, the event honored organizations and individuals who excel in promoting workplace safety. The highlight was the introduction of the 'Golden Hook' Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:42 IST
InspireSafety Foundation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Inspiresafety Foundation proudly presented the second edition of the Lifting India Safety Awards (LISA) 2025 at Mumbai's Yashwantrao Chavan Centre. This significant event united top safety, construction, and lifting industry figures in honoring those who excel in creating safe work environments.

LISA 2025 celebrated dedication and innovation in occupational safety, highlighting the efforts of organizations and individuals who elevate safety standards in India. The event, endorsed by prominent industry and government figures, included actress Bhagyashree, adding further prestige to the occasion. Sponsors like UNIQUO and others were integral to its success.

A notable feature was the launch of the 'Golden Hook' Awards, recognizing outstanding innovation in lifting operations. Esteemed recipients included industry stalwarts from Afcons Infrastructure Limited and L&T Heavy Civil IC. This initiative underscores the event's mission to advance safety excellence across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

