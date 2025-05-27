Boosting Commerce: US-India Trade Pact Poised to Reverse Headwinds
A promising US-India bilateral trade agreement may transform existing economic challenges into opportunities, enhancing market access and boosting exports, says the finance ministry. India is pushing for tariff exemptions. Despite global uncertainties, India remains a top investment destination, with strong growth, robust fundamentals, and supportive macroeconomic policies.
The potential for a successful US-India bilateral trade agreement is on the horizon, as highlighted by a finance ministry report on Tuesday. The agreement could transform current economic headwinds into tailwinds, broadening market access and invigorating exports.
Negotiations are underway, with a tentative interim agreement anticipated before July 8. India is advocating for full exemption from the 26% reciprocal tariff imposed on its goods by the US, which, although suspended for 90 days, remains a point of contention alongside a persistent 10% baseline tariff.
According to the report, India retains its status as a promising investment destination, buoyed by strong domestic fundamentals and macroeconomic management. The IMF projects India's 2025-26 GDP growth at 6.2%, underscoring its resilience amid global uncertainties and trade tensions. Consumption and government capital expenditure play critical roles in this economic fortitude.
