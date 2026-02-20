Nvidia's Grand Investment Unveiled: A $30 Billion Bet on OpenAI

Nvidia is on the brink of investing $30 billion in OpenAI, according to a source familiar with the situation. This move seeks to solidify Nvidia's stake in one of its major clients, OpenAI, which is undertaking a fundraising effort exceeding $100 billion, targeting a valuation around $830 billion. The capital infusion represents one of the largest private investments recorded.

Reports suggest SoftBank Group and Amazon may also join this substantial funding effort. The strategic alignment between leading technology firms underscores the deepening connections as they drive forward advanced AI systems. This investment highlights the vital role of partnerships among chipmakers, cloud services, and AI developers.

The proposed deal would supersede Nvidia's previous commitment from September to invest up to $100 billion for supporting OpenAI's chip usage in data centers. Initial plans included a $10 billion investment for OpenAI to acquire Nvidia systems, with the deal taking longer than anticipated. This injection of fresh capital is intended for acquiring Nvidia's chips, crucial for the development and deployment of OpenAI's AI models.