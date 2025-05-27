Strained Relief: The Gaza Humanitarian Challenge

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, supported by the United States, reported a surge of people seeking aid at its distribution site. On Tuesday, the crowd's size prompted the team to briefly halt operations for safety and effective dispersal.

Blockades imposed by Hamas caused significant delays, impacting Gazans' ability to access aid promptly. Despite these hurdles, the foundation persevered in its efforts.

The organization successfully distributed approximately 8,000 food boxes, which amount to 462,000 meals, highlighting its critical role in providing relief amid challenging conditions.