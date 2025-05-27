CCI Clears Jumbotail and Standard Chartered's Significant Deal

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to a complex deal involving the acquisition of Standard Chartered Research and Technology India by Bengaluru-based enterprise Jumbotail Technologies. This transaction is part of a broader operation to enhance Jumbotail's online marketplace for wholesale and distribution.

The merger includes a 100% purchase of shareholding in Standard Chartered's subsidiary, SCRTIPL, which runs the online B2B platform Solv, aimed at enhancing MSME capabilities in selling products to retailers and other businesses. Additional shares will also be issued to SC Ventures Holdings and Solv-India.

Moreover, further shares in Jumbotail Technologies will be subscribed by Singapore-based investors SCV Master Holding and Artal Asia. The two companies play key roles in the e-commerce and fintech sectors, indicating a strategic realignment in this domain. The deal emphasizes facilitating fair competition and regulatory oversight in the Indian marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)