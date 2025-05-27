Left Menu

India's FDI Surge: Record $81 Billion Inflows in 2024-25

India recorded a 14% rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the financial year 2024-25, reaching $81.04 billion. The services sector led the way, followed by computer software and hardware. The country's investor-friendly policies continue to boost its appeal as a top investment destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:42 IST
India's FDI Surge: Record $81 Billion Inflows in 2024-25
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) saw a significant 14% growth in the fiscal year 2024-25, amounting to $81.04 billion, the Commerce Ministry announced on Tuesday. This uptrend aligns with a decade-long pattern of increasing foreign investments, rising from $36.05 billion in 2013-14 to this record figure.

The Commerce Ministry emphasized that the country's open FDI policy, allowing up to 100% investment through the automatic route in most sectors, has been instrumental in maintaining India's competitiveness as an attractive investment destination. Continuous policy reviews ensure the nation remains inviting to global investors.

Leading the FDI influx this year was the services sector, capturing 19% of total inflows, followed closely by computer software and hardware at 16%, and trading at 8%. The services sector alone witnessed a 40.77% increase, recording $9.35 billion against the previous year's $6.64 billion.

Manufacturing FDI also noted an upward trajectory, growing by 18% to $19.04 billion, with Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi accounting for the largest shares of FDI equity in 2024-25. Meanwhile, Singapore emerged as the top source country, followed by Mauritius and the United States.

Remarkably, over the last eleven fiscal years, India attracted a total FDI of $748.78 billion—a staggering 143% increase compared to the $308.38 billion from the preceding eleven years, underscoring India's rising global investment prominence.

The government's drive to liberalize FDI norms included reforms in Defence, Insurance, and Pension between 2014 and 2019. From 2019 onwards, further liberalizations covered coal mining, contract manufacturing, and insurance intermediaries. The 2025 Union Budget proposes further raising investment limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025