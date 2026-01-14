Left Menu

Maharashtra's Massive Sickle Cell Screening Drive

Maharashtra government is implementing a comprehensive screening drive in 21 districts to detect sickle cell anaemia. The initiative, known as 'Arunoday', targets early detection and treatment. With over 1 million people screened since 2019, the campaign stresses premarital testing to prevent hereditary spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:33 IST
The Maharashtra Government is set to launch an extensive sickle cell screening effort in 21 high-prevalence districts from January 15 to February 27. Announced by the Health Department, the 'Arunoday' campaign seeks to ensure comprehensive participation in the screening process.

A statement from the Health Department highlighted the urgency of early sickle cell detection and subsequent treatment. Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic condition marked by altered haemoglobin in red blood cells, which assume a crescent shape, compromising oxygen delivery and causing vascular blockages.

According to the department, since 2019, more than 1,05,86,733 individuals have been screened, predominantly in tribal areas, uncovering 12,420 patients and 1,24,275 carriers. The push for premarital sickle cell testing addresses the genetic nature of the disease, advising against unions between carriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

