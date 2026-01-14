Maharashtra's Massive Sickle Cell Screening Drive

The Maharashtra Government is set to launch an extensive sickle cell screening effort in 21 high-prevalence districts from January 15 to February 27. Announced by the Health Department, the 'Arunoday' campaign seeks to ensure comprehensive participation in the screening process.

A statement from the Health Department highlighted the urgency of early sickle cell detection and subsequent treatment. Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic condition marked by altered haemoglobin in red blood cells, which assume a crescent shape, compromising oxygen delivery and causing vascular blockages.

According to the department, since 2019, more than 1,05,86,733 individuals have been screened, predominantly in tribal areas, uncovering 12,420 patients and 1,24,275 carriers. The push for premarital sickle cell testing addresses the genetic nature of the disease, advising against unions between carriers.

