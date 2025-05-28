Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision in Tennessee: Greyhound Bus Crash Leaves Two Dead

A Greyhound bus collided with a passenger vehicle in Tennessee's Madison County, resulting in two fatalities and nearly 40 injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. It is unclear if the deceased were from the bus or the vehicle. Several injured individuals have been hospitalized.

Updated: 28-05-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 03:41 IST
  • United States

A tragedy unfolded in Tennessee when a Greyhound bus and a passenger vehicle collided, resulting in two deaths and injuring nearly 40 others.

The crash, occurring in Madison County, prompted a swift response from emergency services. A large number of the injured were hospitalized, with 27 transported by ambulance, according to a social media post by Madison County Fire Rescue.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is deep into its investigation, reconstructing the crash scene and assessing the bus's mechanical systems. As of Tuesday, further details remain sparse. A Greyhound spokesperson confirmed the bus was travelling from Memphis to Nashville with 32 passengers, alongside the driver and a backup driver.

