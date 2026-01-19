Tragedy in Noida: Probe into Engineer's Fatal Accident

In response to the unfortunate death of a software engineer in Noida, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, officials confirmed.

A team comprising three members has been tasked to look into the incident that claimed the life of Yuvraj Mehta, 27, after his vehicle drove into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150. The probe follows orders from the chief minister.

The panel includes the Additional Director General of Meerut Zone, the divisional commissioner of Meerut, and the chief engineer of the PWD. They are to conduct a thorough investigation and report back within five days, as per the official statement. Meanwhile, the incident has drawn allegations of negligence and protests from residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)