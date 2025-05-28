BAT Sells Stake in ITC: Maintaining Strategic Ties Amid Financial Flexibility

On Wednesday, British multinational BAT Plc divested a 2.5% stake in the Indian conglomerate ITC for Rs 12,927 crore (USD 1.51 billion) through a block deal, reported PTI, citing a revised term sheet.

Following the sale, ITC's shares declined by 1.15% to Rs 421.15 on the NSE. The stake, sold through BAT's arm Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Ltd, leaves BAT with a substantial, though reduced, shareholding of just under 23% in ITC.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Global Markets facilitated the share sale, which occurred across multiple tranches on BSE and NSE. The transaction underscores BAT's strategy to increase financial flexibility and pursue sustainable shareholder returns, while maintaining ITC as a core strategic partner in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)