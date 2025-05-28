Left Menu

BAT Sells Stake in ITC: Maintaining Strategic Ties Amid Financial Flexibility

British multinational BAT Plc reduced its stake in Indian conglomerate ITC by selling 2.5% for Rs 12,927 crore via a block deal. The transaction gives BAT financial flexibility while retaining a significant stake. ITC shares fell slightly after the sale, and no proceeds will go to ITC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:56 IST
BAT Sells Stake in ITC: Maintaining Strategic Ties Amid Financial Flexibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, British multinational BAT Plc divested a 2.5% stake in the Indian conglomerate ITC for Rs 12,927 crore (USD 1.51 billion) through a block deal, reported PTI, citing a revised term sheet.

Following the sale, ITC's shares declined by 1.15% to Rs 421.15 on the NSE. The stake, sold through BAT's arm Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Ltd, leaves BAT with a substantial, though reduced, shareholding of just under 23% in ITC.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Global Markets facilitated the share sale, which occurred across multiple tranches on BSE and NSE. The transaction underscores BAT's strategy to increase financial flexibility and pursue sustainable shareholder returns, while maintaining ITC as a core strategic partner in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025