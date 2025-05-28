Left Menu

Insecticides India Ltd Reports Soaring Profits Amid Strong Sales

Insecticides India Ltd reported a significant 84.70% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, reaching Rs 13.89 crore due to robust sales. The company also saw its annual profits rise by 39.13%, with aspirations for further growth through product expansion and efficiency improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:37 IST
In a remarkable financial performance, Insecticides India Ltd announced an impressive 84.70% surge in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 13.89 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, propelled by strong sales figures.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in the same period last year, as revealed in a regulatory filing. Additionally, total income increased by 31.71% to Rs 358.92 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 272.50 crore in the previous year.

Throughout the entire fiscal year, net profit soared 39.13% to Rs 142.01 crore, up from Rs 102.07 crore the year prior. Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal expressed optimism for future growth, attributing potential expansion to premium product launches and operational efficiencies.

