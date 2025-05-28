Left Menu

Digital Ad Concerns: ASCI Reports Rising Violations on Social Media

In FY25, the Advertising Standards Council of India identified digital platforms as the leading source of problematic ads, with 95% of scrutinized 7,199 ads found there. Most violations were on social media, especially Meta, highlighting the challenge in monitoring diverse user-specific ads. ASCI pushes for enhanced tech to counter this trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:38 IST
Digital Ad Concerns: ASCI Reports Rising Violations on Social Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As digital platforms continue their dominance in advertising, potential violations are also on the rise, as revealed by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in its recent report. The council scrutinized 7,199 ads in FY25 and found that nearly 95% of problematic ads originate from these online spaces.

The self-regulatory body noted that over two-thirds of these suspect ads were sponsored content on social media, while 32% involved claims on companies' websites and accounts. The report highlighted that Meta emerged as a significant violator, accounting for 79% of these problematic ads.

ASCI CEO Manisha Kapoor stressed that monitoring digital platforms, with their algorithmic delivery of ads, presents unique challenges compared to traditional media formats like TV or print. To address these challenges, ASCI is investing in technology, collaborating with a French entity to improve ad tracking capabilities, amidst similar challenges faced globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025