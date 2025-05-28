Digital Ad Concerns: ASCI Reports Rising Violations on Social Media

As digital platforms continue their dominance in advertising, potential violations are also on the rise, as revealed by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in its recent report. The council scrutinized 7,199 ads in FY25 and found that nearly 95% of problematic ads originate from these online spaces.

The self-regulatory body noted that over two-thirds of these suspect ads were sponsored content on social media, while 32% involved claims on companies' websites and accounts. The report highlighted that Meta emerged as a significant violator, accounting for 79% of these problematic ads.

ASCI CEO Manisha Kapoor stressed that monitoring digital platforms, with their algorithmic delivery of ads, presents unique challenges compared to traditional media formats like TV or print. To address these challenges, ASCI is investing in technology, collaborating with a French entity to improve ad tracking capabilities, amidst similar challenges faced globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)