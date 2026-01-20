Mumbai Customs Crack Down on Major Diesel Smuggling Operation
Mumbai Customs have intercepted a barge and seized over 180 tonnes of smuggled diesel hidden in water tanks. Arrests have been made, and a larger smuggling network might be uncovered. The barge was used for illegal bypassing of customs duties for local industrial supply.
Mumbai Customs have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against smuggling. In a daring mid-sea operation, officials intercepted a cargo barge carrying over 180 tonnes of illegally smuggled diesel hidden in water tanks, sources revealed Tuesday.
The vessel in question, MV Tina 4, was stopped based on specific intelligence. The subsequent raid led to the arrest of the vessel's master and the owner's son. Further investigations suggest the diesel came from foreign vessels to evade local customs duties.
This significant seizure marks a milestone for Mumbai Customs, highlighting a much larger illegal operation network. Officials are expecting more arrests and uncovering potential masterminds behind this operation. The barge was reportedly being used for unsanctioned bunkering services, raising concerns over unchecked maritime activities.
