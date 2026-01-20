Rahul Gandhi Kicks Off Raebareli's Premier T-20 Cricket Tournament

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, launched the Raebareli Premier League T-20 cricket tournament on Tuesday. Organized by the Youth Sports Academy, the matches are being played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on the ITI campus.

The Congress leader not only unveiled the tournament trophy but also interacted with the players and even caught part of a live match. Gandhi took the Swachh Survekshan pledge, highlighting the importance of cleanliness efforts in the community.

Earlier in the day, he met with party officials and a delegation at the Bhuyemau Guest House. During his two-day visit, he is prioritizing engagements both with the cricket community and political counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)