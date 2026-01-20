US Treasury Secretary: Greenland Deal Won't Spark European Tensions
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that European tensions wouldn't escalate concerning the U.S. intent to purchase Greenland. He anticipated a favorable resolution for all parties involved. Bessent made these remarks during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:29 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured the press on Tuesday that European nations would not escalate tensions over the United States' proposal to purchase Greenland. He expressed confidence in reaching a mutually beneficial resolution.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Bessent conveyed optimism. He stated, "I am confident that the leaders will not escalate and that this will work out in a manner that ends up in a very good place for all."
His remarks suggest ongoing diplomatic discussions as the U.S. navigates sensitive international negotiations regarding the strategic territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Tensions Rise Over Greenland, Arctic Security, and Trade Tariffs
Dollar Dips Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Market Shifts
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Target UNRWA Facility in East Jerusalem
Market Turmoil and Tariff Tensions: Wall Street Braces for Volatility
Davos Under Fire: Global Leaders Converge Amid Controversies