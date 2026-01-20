US Treasury Secretary: Greenland Deal Won't Spark European Tensions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured the press on Tuesday that European nations would not escalate tensions over the United States' proposal to purchase Greenland. He expressed confidence in reaching a mutually beneficial resolution.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Bessent conveyed optimism. He stated, "I am confident that the leaders will not escalate and that this will work out in a manner that ends up in a very good place for all."

His remarks suggest ongoing diplomatic discussions as the U.S. navigates sensitive international negotiations regarding the strategic territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)