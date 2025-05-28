Karnataka's Major Investment Boost: Rs 15441 Crore Approved
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the approval of four new investment proposals and two additional amendment proposals totaling Rs 15441.17 crore. This investment is anticipated to create over 5000 jobs. The decision was made during the State High Level Clearance Committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.
The Karnataka government has taken a significant step in bolstering the state's economy by approving major investment proposals. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled plans worth Rs 15441.17 crore, which promise to generate employment for over 5000 individuals.
These proposals received the green light at the 65th State High Level Clearance Committee meeting, emphasizing Karnataka's commitment to driving economic growth through substantial investments.
The approved projects include contributions from Shree Cement Limited, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, and Emmvee Energy Private Limited. Additionally, investment proposals by Colortone Textiles Private Limited and Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt. Ltd were also sanctioned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
