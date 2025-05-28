Left Menu

Karnataka's Major Investment Boost: Rs 15441 Crore Approved

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the approval of four new investment proposals and two additional amendment proposals totaling Rs 15441.17 crore. This investment is anticipated to create over 5000 jobs. The decision was made during the State High Level Clearance Committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:38 IST
Karnataka's Major Investment Boost: Rs 15441 Crore Approved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step in bolstering the state's economy by approving major investment proposals. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled plans worth Rs 15441.17 crore, which promise to generate employment for over 5000 individuals.

These proposals received the green light at the 65th State High Level Clearance Committee meeting, emphasizing Karnataka's commitment to driving economic growth through substantial investments.

The approved projects include contributions from Shree Cement Limited, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, and Emmvee Energy Private Limited. Additionally, investment proposals by Colortone Textiles Private Limited and Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt. Ltd were also sanctioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025