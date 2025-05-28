Karnataka Approves 63 Projects, Boosting Employment and Innovation

The Karnataka government has sanctioned 63 projects with an investment totaling ₹1,741.60 crore, projected to create employment for 7,219 people across the state.

The projects received the green light at the 153rd State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting, chaired by the Minister for Large, Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil.

Significant initiatives include Provit Foods Private Ltd's cutting-edge feed plant in Moodbidri, VK Building Services' modular products in Bengaluru, and TTP Technologies' transformer radiator in Tumakuru, expected to offer hundreds of jobs, thereby enhancing the region's economic and innovation landscape.

