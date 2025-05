U.S. Stock Markets Subdued Amid Fed Minutes and Nvidia Eagerly Anticipated Results

On Wednesday, U.S. stock markets ended the day lower as investors absorbed minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting while anxiously awaiting Nvidia's critical earnings report.

The semiconductor giant's results are expected to be positive, with a projected revenue surge, according to LSEG data, yet traders remain cautious, eyeing potential market volatility.

The Fed minutes reiterated their current 'wait-and-see' stance, amid trade tensions and inflation concerns, adding complexity to financial strategists' forecasts for 2021. Meanwhile, U.S.-China semiconductor trade constraints added to market pressures.