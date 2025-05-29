Arunachal Pradesh to Welcome First Extradozed Bridge by 2023

Siddhivinayak Infra International Private Limited, in conjunction with OJSC Euro Asian Construction Corporation, has been awarded an EPC contract by the Border Road Organisation for the construction of India's first single-span extradozed bridge over the River Siang in Arunachal Pradesh. The bridge stretches 263.5 meters with a total length of 386 meters and carries a budget of ₹124.37 crore excluding GST.

Project directors Vijay Shah, Mr. Kipa Tarang, and Mr. Loma Golo have tasked Assystem, formerly known as Larsen & Toubro Infra Engineering Limited, with carrying out the detailed design work for this landmark project. The bridge forms a crucial piece of a larger infrastructural plan that also includes a 63.50-meter major bridge, aimed at bolstering logistics for the Indian Army by reducing travel distances by 180 kilometers.

Siddhivinayak, recognized for its engineering excellence, has also aligned with HMM Infra Limited to execute this ambitious venture. The construction has commenced, with geotechnical investigation and surveying underway. Arunachal Pradesh is poised to house its first extradozed bridge, marking a significant step in regional infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)