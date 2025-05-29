Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh to Welcome First Extradozed Bridge by 2023

Siddhivinayak Infra International, in partnership with Euro Asian Construction, has secured a contract to build India's first single-span extradozed bridge over the River Siang in Arunachal Pradesh. The project aims to enhance connectivity for the Indian Army by shortening travel distance by 180 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:19 IST
Arunachal Pradesh to Welcome First Extradozed Bridge by 2023
First Extradozed Bridge Over River Siang, State of Arunachal Pradesh is awarded to Siddhivinayak- OJSC Euro (JV) by Border Road Organisation, Ministry of Defence. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Siddhivinayak Infra International Private Limited, in conjunction with OJSC Euro Asian Construction Corporation, has been awarded an EPC contract by the Border Road Organisation for the construction of India's first single-span extradozed bridge over the River Siang in Arunachal Pradesh. The bridge stretches 263.5 meters with a total length of 386 meters and carries a budget of ₹124.37 crore excluding GST.

Project directors Vijay Shah, Mr. Kipa Tarang, and Mr. Loma Golo have tasked Assystem, formerly known as Larsen & Toubro Infra Engineering Limited, with carrying out the detailed design work for this landmark project. The bridge forms a crucial piece of a larger infrastructural plan that also includes a 63.50-meter major bridge, aimed at bolstering logistics for the Indian Army by reducing travel distances by 180 kilometers.

Siddhivinayak, recognized for its engineering excellence, has also aligned with HMM Infra Limited to execute this ambitious venture. The construction has commenced, with geotechnical investigation and surveying underway. Arunachal Pradesh is poised to house its first extradozed bridge, marking a significant step in regional infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025