Sanjukta Dutta: Weaving Indian Elegance into Global Couture Platforms

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Indian designer Sanjukta Dutta showcased Assamese silk couture, unveiling heritage-infused creations worn by international fashion icons. Her signature style, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design, highlighted the powerful narrative and artistic heritage of Assam, challenging global couture with a fresh cultural perspective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:07 IST
Mirka Howard wearing Sanjukta Dutta at Cannes 2025. Image Credit: ANI
Under the radiant sun of the French Riviera, the globally acclaimed 78th Cannes Film Festival became a stage for showcasing Indian heritage in global couture. Indian designer Sanjukta Dutta left an indelible mark with her unique, culturally rich representations in fashion, captivating the world and weaving a tale of tradition and modernity.

Three international fashion icons embodied Dutta's art on the iconic red carpet, transforming the event into a celebration of Assamese craftsmanship. Valeriya Hjertenaes embraced an ethereal narrative woven with motifs from ancient Assamese folklore, whilst Mirka Howard graced the scene in a silhouette that merged the dramatic resonance of European fashion with the intrinsic elegance of Indian silk. Jasleen Soni personified power and pride in a bold, jewel-toned drape, marking a statement of contemporary royalty and unwavering cultural pride.

Every outfit narrated its unique story, spun from looms steeped in Assamese legacy, and reimagined through Dutta's visionary creativity. Her collections are more than fabric; they are moving art, carrying a symphonic grace that commands attention on the red carpet. For five consecutive years, Dutta has championed Indian handloom as a focal point in the world of high fashion, ensuring it speaks volumes more than transient trends or conventional glamour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

