MPs Demand Action: FASTag Troubles and Road Quality Concerns Escalate

Members of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee have expressed serious concerns over issues related to FASTag malfunctions, excessive toll charges, and the quality of roads being constructed across the nation, Chairperson K C Venugopal announced Thursday.

The recent collapse of a section of a national highway in Kerala was brought to attention during the meeting. A high-level committee is set to visit the southern state to investigate the matter further. The discussion also featured the National Highways Authority of India chairperson and the Transport secretary focusing on 'levy and regulation of fees, tariffs, user charges, etc., on public infrastructure and other public utilities.'

Amidst growing complaints, the committee recommended rationalizing toll fees and suggested the introduction of a single annual payment system for frequent highway users. This program aims to eliminate repeated payment requirements and ease traffic congestion at toll plazas, according to transport ministry officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)