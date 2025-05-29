Left Menu

US-India Trade Talks: Aiming for Mission 500

The US and India are engaging in significant discussions toward a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), aiming to double trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Meetings have been fruitful, despite cautious advice from Indian think tanks, as the two nations prepare to sign the first tranche by July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:15 IST
US-India Trade Talks: Aiming for Mission 500
National flags of India and the US (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States and India are advancing in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with a recent announcement that a US delegation will visit India on June 5-6 for further discussions, according to government sources.

Reports indicate that both nations are pleased with the progress of the talks. India has expressed optimism, considering the meetings 'fruitful', and anticipates signing the initial tranche of the agreement by July. The discussions, held in Washington, DC, in late April, covered extensive topics, including tariff and non-tariff issues, setting the stage for an ambitious target of doubling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion, dubbed 'Mission 500', by 2030.

However, caution is advised by Indian think tanks like the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), urging careful navigation in the agreement to avoid terms influenced by undue pressure. With the US consistently being India's largest trading partner and a considerable trade surplus, this deal signifies a pivotal shift in economic relations for both nations.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025