Left Menu

Coca-Cola's Strategic Shift: Reducing Seasonality Dependency in India

Coca-Cola is focusing on reducing its seasonal dependency for beverage sales in India by creating new consumption occasions throughout the year. The company is leveraging digital advancements, such as the Coke Buddy platform for kirana stores, and expanding its low- and no-sugar offerings to adapt to consumer preferences and regulatory landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:33 IST
Coca-Cola's Strategic Shift: Reducing Seasonality Dependency in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coca-Cola is strategizing to mitigate reliance on seasonal demand in India by implementing year-round consumption initiatives. The company aims to balance sales throughout the year by developing events and occasions that encourage beverage consumption beyond the peak summer season.

India remains a high-potential market for Coca-Cola, being the fifth largest by volume globally. With the introduction of platforms like Coke Buddy, which facilitates bulk ordering for kirana stores, Coca-Cola is enhancing its operational efficiency and accessibility in the digital space.

Coca-Cola's commitment to evolving consumer needs is evident through its expanded low- and no-sugar product line, including Thums Up XForce and smaller pack sizes for better portion control. The strategic shifts in its bottling operations further align with its growth ambitions in India and other key markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025