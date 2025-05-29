Coca-Cola's Strategic Shift: Reducing Seasonality Dependency in India

Coca-Cola is strategizing to mitigate reliance on seasonal demand in India by implementing year-round consumption initiatives. The company aims to balance sales throughout the year by developing events and occasions that encourage beverage consumption beyond the peak summer season.

India remains a high-potential market for Coca-Cola, being the fifth largest by volume globally. With the introduction of platforms like Coke Buddy, which facilitates bulk ordering for kirana stores, Coca-Cola is enhancing its operational efficiency and accessibility in the digital space.

Coca-Cola's commitment to evolving consumer needs is evident through its expanded low- and no-sugar product line, including Thums Up XForce and smaller pack sizes for better portion control. The strategic shifts in its bottling operations further align with its growth ambitions in India and other key markets.

