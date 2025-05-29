Left Menu

Soaring FDI Marks Economic Milestone

Foreign direct investments in the country have reached a three-year high, hitting USD 81 billion in 2024-25. Aided by strategies like free trade agreements and production-linked incentive schemes, this growth is expected to continue. Indian industries are urged to expand internationally to seize opportunities.

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in the country have surged to a three-year high of USD 81 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25. This trend is anticipated to persist, as stated by a senior government authority on Thursday.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), highlighted that the expansion of Indian investment in overseas markets indicates industries' recognition of the necessity to grow.

Bhatia noted that businesses should not only concentrate on domestic growth but also focus on acquiring technology, securing resources, and gaining broader market access internationally. He further emphasized the role of free trade agreements in presenting new opportunities for businesses.

The introduction of production-linked incentive schemes, specifically within sectors like electronics, is supporting the upward trend in manufacturing.

Bhatia encouraged the industry to transcend short-term uncertainties and embrace a long-term vision to fully leverage burgeoning opportunities.

