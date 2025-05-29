Left Menu

Market Reactions to Court's Decision on Trump's Tariffs

A U.S. federal court ruling blocking President Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs stirred mixed market reactions. Stocks fluctuated while the dollar initially rallied, then weakened. Analysts are cautious as the ruling may lead to prolonged legal battles, contributing to continued uncertainty in the global trade outlook.

Updated: 29-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:29 IST
In a pivotal ruling with wide-reaching implications, a U.S. federal court has struck down President Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs. The move has caused a ripple effect across financial markets, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq registering modest gains, while the Dow slipped. The dollar initially surged against safe-haven currencies like the yen and the Swiss franc, but soon lost steam as investors braced for a potentially protracted legal showdown.

The initial market reaction reflects broader uncertainties over trade policy, as noted by Uto Shinohara, Senior Investment Strategist at Mesirow Currency Management. He points out that the ruling has only deepened existing confusion, amplifying a push-and-pull effect on investor sentiment. Kathleen Brooks, Research Director at XTB, underscores that the ruling is unlikely to alleviate tariff-related concerns, with ramifications that could influence global economic dynamics.

As the Trump administration appeals the court's decision, market analysts worry about the potential for ongoing volatility. Jon Withaar of Pictet Asset Management in Singapore suggests the marketplace remains cautious, while Kyle Rodda, Senior Financial Market Analyst at Capital.com, anticipates that the battle over tariffs will escalate to the Supreme Court. This evolving legal saga keeps the global trade order and associated economic indicators volatile and uncertain.

