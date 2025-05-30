IndiGo's Compliance with Turkish Connections Under Scrutiny

IndiGo's relationship with Turkish Airlines has come under scrutiny as the airline operates wet-leased planes from the Turkish carrier. CEO Pieter Elbers stated that IndiGo would comply with any regulatory guidelines issued by the Indian government as it navigates these challenges.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that input from IndiGo and security agencies will shape the ministry's decision on the use of Turkish Airlines planes. This follows the revocation of security clearance for a Turkish airport services provider due to national security concerns.

IndiGo continues to provide direct flights to Istanbul and offers codeshare seats across Europe and the US. The airline's compliance with the bilateral air service agreement remains a focal point as political tensions simmer between India and Turkiye.