Embassy Developments Limited: Unveiling a New Era of Real Estate Growth Post-Merger

Embassy Developments Limited announces its consolidated financial results for the first quarter post-merger, highlighting robust growth across residential and commercial segments. With a strategic focus on high-growth markets and ambitious plans for FY2026, EDL is poised to become a pan-India real estate powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) / Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:47 IST
Embassy Developments Limited Announces FY2025 Financial Results Post Successful Completion of Merger Sets FY2026 GDV Target of Rs. 22,000 Crs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Embassy Developments Limited (EDL) released its financial statements for the fourth quarter and the full year ended March 31, 2025. This comes after the successful merger of the company, reflecting strong growth and a revamped strategic direction. EDL is the flagship development entity for the Embassy Group, holding around a 43% promoter stake.

Key figures reveal a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs. 48,000 crore, with plans to inaugurate 10 new projects in FY2026 boasting a GDV exceeding Rs. 22,000 crore. Notably, pre-sales are targeted at Rs. 5,000 crore, marking a 150% increase from FY2025. Currently, EDL is focusing on high-growth markets such as Bengaluru, MMR, NCR, and Chennai.

With Mr. Jitendra Virwani at the helm as Chairman, alongside MD Aditya Virwani, the company is leveraging its extensive land bank and strategic prowess to boost its impact on India's housing market. Plans include a potential acquisition deal with Embassy REIT in Bengaluru, valued at up to Rs. 3,700 crore. These steps underline EDL's ambitions to become a comprehensive real estate force in India.

