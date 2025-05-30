Left Menu

Instamart's Strategic Appointment: Ankit Jain to Lead Operations

Instamart, owned by Swiggy, appoints Ankit Jain as Senior Vice President, aiming to enhance supply chain and delivery operations. Jain's extensive experience in e-commerce and FMCG will bolster the company's efforts in expanding their presence and streamlining operations in more than 120 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Swiggy's Instamart has appointed Ankit Jain as its Senior Vice President of Operations, marking a pivotal development in the quick commerce sector. Jain will oversee supply chain management, dark store operations, and network expansion among other key responsibilities.

Previously, Jain held notable roles at Flipkart and Unilever, accumulating vast experience in the fields of e-commerce, retail, and FMCG. His strategic leadership is expected to propel Instamart's operations, particularly in delivery speed and product diversity for consumers.

Instamart's recent wave of expansion into over 120 cities, along with the addition of more than 300 dark stores and mega pods, sets a robust foundation for further growth under Jain's leadership. The company also seeks to establish a distinct brand identity by dropping Swiggy from its name.

