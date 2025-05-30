Left Menu

Kanpur Metro Expansion: Afcons Completes Challenging Underground Stretch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a 5-kilometre underground stretch of the Kanpur Metro. The project, executed by Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, includes three metro stations and was completed despite significant challenges. Afcons is a leader in metro construction with a strong record in complex engineering projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:11 IST
In a notable development for urban infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 5-kilometer underground segment of the Kanpur Metro on Friday. The newly inaugurated section includes the Kanpur Central Metro Station and an extensive 2.4-kilometer tunnel, marking a significant milestone for the city's transportation network.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, led the ambitious project. Awarded in March 2022, the overall package includes a 3.826-kilometer underground stretch with three key metro stations: Kanpur Central, Jhakarkatti, and Transport Nagar. The complex undertaking involved tunneling through difficult terrain using advanced Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs).

Despite hurdles such as dilapidated buildings in the area, Afcons completed the project swiftly and effectively. Known for its prowess in metro construction across India, Afcons previously managed the Priority Section from IIT Kanpur to Motijheel, overcoming COVID-19 challenges to deliver ahead of schedule. The company's leadership is further evidenced by its successful ventures in over 10 Indian cities.

