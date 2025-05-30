Panama Sets New Path for Shelved Copper Mine
Panama has approved a maintenance plan for First Quantum Minerals' copper mine, ensuring environmental safety after its shutdown in 2023. While the mine remains closed, efforts focus on securing safe management and eventual export of copper stocks. Resumption discussions continue amidst significant economic impacts.
Panama has greenlit a maintenance plan for First Quantum Minerals' inactive copper mine, assuring environmental safety measures, according to Trade and Industry Minister Julio Molto.
While reopening isn't sanctioned, the care plan promises eco-protection after the site's abrupt 2023 shutdown by governmental order. First Quantum carries out the plan, with oversight by the Environment Ministry.
Estimates suggest extraction could resume in three to six months following safety protocols, aiming for eventual copper export. Arbitration suspension in March marked renewed negotiations for the site, crucial for both Panama's economy and global copper supply.
