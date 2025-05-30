Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Grandmother and Grandson in Ausa

In a tragic accident on Friday, a 53-year-old woman and her five-year-old grandson were fatally injured when their car collided with a bridge barrier in Ausa tehsil, police reported.

The Gir family, from Pomadevi Jawalgav, was traveling to Shikhar Shinganapur for a ritual after discovering water on their farmland when the incident occurred. Their car, traveling at high speed, crashed at Vadgaon Lakh on the Tuljapur-Latur highway.

Jayashree Naruttam Gir and young Avdhut Amol Gir lost their lives, while others, including an elderly family member, sustained significant injuries. Despite intent to reach the hospital swiftly, Jayashree Gir succumbed during treatment.

