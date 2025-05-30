India and Chile Set Stage for Expansive Trade Agreement

India and Chile have successfully wrapped up their initial negotiations for a proposed comprehensive free trade agreement, marking a significant step in enhancing bilateral economic relations.

The talks, covering 17 areas, aimed to expand the current preferential trade agreement by encompassing a wider range of sectors such as digital services and investment promotion.

The second round of discussions is anticipated in July-August, following virtual intersessional meetings to address unresolved issues, with both nations expressing strong commitment to deepening their economic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)