India and Chile Set Stage for Expansive Trade Agreement

India and Chile have completed the first round of negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement (CEPA). This CEPA aims to broaden existing trade, covering sectors such as digital services and critical minerals, enhancing economic ties in diverse areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:53 IST
India and Chile have successfully wrapped up their initial negotiations for a proposed comprehensive free trade agreement, marking a significant step in enhancing bilateral economic relations.

The talks, covering 17 areas, aimed to expand the current preferential trade agreement by encompassing a wider range of sectors such as digital services and investment promotion.

The second round of discussions is anticipated in July-August, following virtual intersessional meetings to address unresolved issues, with both nations expressing strong commitment to deepening their economic engagement.

