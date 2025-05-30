India and Chile Set Stage for Expansive Trade Agreement
India and Chile have completed the first round of negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement (CEPA). This CEPA aims to broaden existing trade, covering sectors such as digital services and critical minerals, enhancing economic ties in diverse areas.
India and Chile have successfully wrapped up their initial negotiations for a proposed comprehensive free trade agreement, marking a significant step in enhancing bilateral economic relations.
The talks, covering 17 areas, aimed to expand the current preferential trade agreement by encompassing a wider range of sectors such as digital services and investment promotion.
The second round of discussions is anticipated in July-August, following virtual intersessional meetings to address unresolved issues, with both nations expressing strong commitment to deepening their economic engagement.
