India and Chile Launch Negotiations for Transformative Trade Agreement

In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral trade, India and Chile have officially begun negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Terms of Reference for the agreement were formalized on May 8, 2025, following earlier commitments made during a high-level dialogue between the two nations.

The inaugural negotiation round started on May 26, 2025, marked by an Opening Ceremony led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal with the Chilean Ambassador to India, HE Juan Angulo, in attendance. Secretary Barthwal underscored the potential of the CEPA to strengthen economic ties and establish robust global value chains between India and Chile, with further discussions slated for July/August 2025.

The initiation of CEPA negotiations was jointly hailed by India and Chile during the April 2025 state visit of Chilean President HE Gabriel Boric Font, who met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Boric highlighted India's strategic importance as a global partner and stressed the necessity of diversifying and enhancing bilateral trade. The negotiations cover 17 thematic tracks, including trade facilitation, investment cooperation, and sustainable development, with a focus on creating a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement.