Left Menu

Tense Talks in Geneva: Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations Ongoing

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in U.S.-mediated peace talks in Geneva. While described as challenging but business-like by Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, resolutions remain elusive. Russia is demanding Ukraine's withdrawal from parts of eastern Donbas, a proposition Ukraine has refused. New talks are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:51 IST
Tense Talks in Geneva: Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations Ongoing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions, peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine facilitated by U.S. mediation have seen little progress. The talks, hosted in Geneva, were described by Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, as difficult yet business-oriented, signaling both challenges and the necessity for continued dialogue.

The central issue provoking contention is Russia's insistence on Ukraine's withdrawal from the eastern Donbas region, a demand strongly opposed by Kyiv. Despite the arduous nature of the discussions, both sides remain engaged, with an agreement to resume negotiations promptly.

Medinsky's remarks to reporters revealed no further insights, as he declined questions following his brief statement. The international community watches closely, hoping for a breakthrough that could ease the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Bold Plan: New Deportation Hubs in Africa

Europe's Bold Plan: New Deportation Hubs in Africa

 Greece
2
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ambitious Goal: Empowering Lakhpati Didis

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ambitious Goal: Empowering Lakhpati Didis

 India
3
Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

 Global
4
Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026