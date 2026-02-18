Tense Talks in Geneva: Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations Ongoing

Amid escalating tensions, peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine facilitated by U.S. mediation have seen little progress. The talks, hosted in Geneva, were described by Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, as difficult yet business-oriented, signaling both challenges and the necessity for continued dialogue.

The central issue provoking contention is Russia's insistence on Ukraine's withdrawal from the eastern Donbas region, a demand strongly opposed by Kyiv. Despite the arduous nature of the discussions, both sides remain engaged, with an agreement to resume negotiations promptly.

Medinsky's remarks to reporters revealed no further insights, as he declined questions following his brief statement. The international community watches closely, hoping for a breakthrough that could ease the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)