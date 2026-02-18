Left Menu

Stalemate in Geneva: High-Stakes Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine

Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, engaged in an intense two-hour closed-door meeting with the Ukrainian side in Geneva. The formal talks, mediated by the U.S., were described as 'difficult' by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who accused Russia of deliberately stalling efforts to end the four-year conflict.

  • Country:
  • Russia

On Wednesday, Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky convened a confidential two-hour meeting with Ukrainian representatives in Geneva following the formal talks' conclusion, reported Russia's state RIA news agency.

The official discussions, mediated by the United States, wrapped up earlier in the day after just two hours. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy characterized the negotiations as 'difficult' and accused Russia of intentionally delaying progress toward resolving the protracted four-year conflict.

Moscow and Kyiv remain locked in a diplomatic standoff, with little tangible advancement. Observers speculate on the potential repercussions for regional stability as the two sides reiterate their entrenched positions.

