Left Menu

Geneva Talks: High Stakes, Few Breakthroughs in Ukraine-Russia Peace Negotiations

Peace talks in Geneva between Ukraine and Russia ended without significant progress, as both sides remain mired in complex issues around territory and military operations. President Zelenskiy expressed dissatisfaction with the discussions, while Moscow and Washington acknowledged some progress with expectations for future talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 04:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 04:44 IST
Geneva Talks: High Stakes, Few Breakthroughs in Ukraine-Russia Peace Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Geneva peace talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded without a major breakthrough, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed dissatisfaction while Washington noted 'meaningful progress.' Delegations from both nations described the discussions as challenging, with no set date for the next meeting.

Ukraine faces pressure from the U.S. for a peace deal, amidst ongoing military challenges and political complexities, including territorial concessions. Zelenskiy, in his nightly address, emphasized unresolved sensitive political issues and the necessity of including European representatives in future talks.

During an interview, Zelenskiy indicated progress towards a monitored ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian officials recognize the difficulty of negotiations, with the focus partly on territorial disputes and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

 India
3
India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictability

India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictabilit...

 India
4
Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh

Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026