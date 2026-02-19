Geneva Talks: High Stakes, Few Breakthroughs in Ukraine-Russia Peace Negotiations

The Geneva peace talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded without a major breakthrough, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed dissatisfaction while Washington noted 'meaningful progress.' Delegations from both nations described the discussions as challenging, with no set date for the next meeting.

Ukraine faces pressure from the U.S. for a peace deal, amidst ongoing military challenges and political complexities, including territorial concessions. Zelenskiy, in his nightly address, emphasized unresolved sensitive political issues and the necessity of including European representatives in future talks.

During an interview, Zelenskiy indicated progress towards a monitored ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian officials recognize the difficulty of negotiations, with the focus partly on territorial disputes and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)