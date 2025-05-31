Left Menu

PhysicsWallah Joins Hands with CRPF Association for Educational Empowerment

PhysicsWallah has partnered with the CRPF Family Welfare Association to offer educational support to CRPF families. The initiative includes scholarships for martyr families and discounted courses for serving and retired personnel. The partnership aims to enhance academic access and opportunities through online and offline education programs.

Alakh Pandey offers free PW online courses to martyrs' wards, plus scholarships for kids of serving and retired CRPF personnel. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, India – Education platform PhysicsWallah (PW) has established a significant collaboration with the CRPF Family Welfare Association (CWA), marked by a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at bolstering educational provisions for families of Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

The noteworthy initiative includes varying scholarship levels, notably full scholarships reserved for families of CRPF martyrs and those whose members died in the line of duty. Additionally, serving and retired personnel families are entitled to 35% discounts on offline coaching and 25% on online courses.

PW's Founder and CEO, Alakh Pandey, emphasized the organization's commitment to supporting CRPF families by facilitating access to top-quality education, considering it a meaningful avenue for contributing to their welfare and growth. The collaboration seeks to open extensive academic and preparatory avenues across competitive exam fields such as JEE, NEET, UPSC, SSC, and Banking.

