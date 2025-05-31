AfDB Boosts Private Sector Engagement at Annual Meetings in Abidjan

On the fourth day of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, a dynamic seminar focused on business opportunities with the Bank brought together private-sector representatives from over 40 African countries, fostering practical dialogue and engagement with AfDB officials. The session aimed to demystify the Bank’s operations and provide guidance on how businesses can effectively collaborate with Africa’s premier development finance institution.

“Africa will not develop without a robust private sector,” said Gauthier Boulard, Senior Director of Resource Mobilization and Partnerships at the AfDB. “This seminar should give you a better understanding of how the Bank operates and how to work with us.”

Bridging the Gap Between the Bank and Entrepreneurs

The seminar served as a comprehensive orientation on the AfDB’s procurement plans, contractual policies, and project financing procedures. Bank experts shared up-to-date information on procurement regulations, integrity standards, and the compliance framework needed for participation in AfDB-funded projects.

The event also spotlighted the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy (2024–2033), which prioritizes transformative projects—initiatives capable of significantly altering market dynamics or improving development outcomes within targeted sectors.

“We expect to have to finance more transformative projects, i.e., projects that bring about change in the market in which they take place,” said Ronald Rateiwa, Senior Strategy, Policy, and Infrastructure Officer at the Bank. “We are ready to support the private sector.”

Entrepreneurs Pitch Impact-Driven Projects

Private sector participants from various industries took the opportunity to present ideas and explore potential partnerships with the AfDB. Projects highlighted during the session ranged from biometric medical labs for cervical cancer screening and satellite imaging solutions, to African-centered social media platforms and renewable energy transport solutions.

One particularly promising proposal came from Cheikh Ibra Faye, Director of Faye Groupe Services, which operates in Senegal, Mali, and Côte d’Ivoire. Faye presented a plan to replace West Africa’s aging urban vehicle fleet with renewable-energy-powered vehicles, aiming to combat urban pollution while promoting sustainable infrastructure.

“I have just learned important information that I’ve been looking for for a year,” Faye remarked. “I want to understand the kind of support available from the African Development Bank.”

Aude Apetey-Kacou, Manager of Private Sector Operations for West Africa, responded positively:

“The Bank finances urban transport. So the fleet project meets one of our criteria. We would then need to discuss the project in a different setting, to assess its structure, financing status, and progress.”

Sectoral Focus: Financial, Energy, and Infrastructure Dominant

The AfDB emphasized that it already plays a significant role in supporting priority sectors throughout the continent. As of 31 December 2024, the Bank's investment portfolio was distributed as follows:

46% in the financial sector

16% in energy

15% in industry

9% in transport

9% in agriculture and social affairs

5% in multi-sector projects

Health and SMEs Also in the Spotlight

In addition to infrastructure and energy, health emerged as a key theme in the seminar. The AfDB reiterated its commitment to health sector financing, including innovative technologies aimed at improving access to care.

“Health is a key sector that the Bank intends to support and is already involved in,” said Boris Honkpehedji, Senior Manager of Private Sector Operations. “There are other sectors that are just as important, and we’ll have the opportunity to talk about them again.”

The Bank also reaffirmed its goal of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are widely recognized as the backbone of economic growth and job creation in Africa. Entrepreneurs were encouraged to engage with the AfDB’s various financing windows and to stay informed about upcoming calls for proposals and tenders.

Strengthening Public-Private Dialogue

The seminar underscored the AfDB’s commitment to building stronger bridges between the public and private sectors. By offering greater transparency, streamlined engagement channels, and clearer guidelines, the Bank aims to make its projects more accessible to African entrepreneurs and businesses, ultimately driving homegrown economic development.

This proactive approach reflects the Bank's broader mission to not only fund infrastructure but also to catalyze innovation, employment, and inclusive growth by empowering Africa’s private sector actors.