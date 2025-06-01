A tragic train derailment occurred in western Russia on Saturday night, resulting from a bridge collapse influenced by suspected illegal interference. The accident claimed seven lives and left 30 others injured, including two children, as reported by Bryansk regional authorities.

The bridge, located in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, was said to have been undermined by illegal interference in transport operations, according to Moscow Railways. The specifics of the allegations were not detailed further by officials. Meanwhile, images from the scene depicted the grim aftermath of the incident.

Local emergency services, along with Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz, are currently focusing their efforts on relief and support for the affected individuals. The authorities continue to investigate the cause of this devastating event as they attempt to provide all necessary assistance to the victims.