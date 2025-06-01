Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Train Derailment in Russia after Bridge Collapse

A passenger train derailed in western Russia after a bridge collapse, suspected to be due to illegal interference. The incident, in the Bryansk region near Ukraine, resulted in seven deaths and 30 injuries, including two children. Emergency services are actively providing aid to the victims.

Updated: 01-06-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 05:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Train Derailment in Russia after Bridge Collapse
A tragic train derailment occurred in western Russia on Saturday night, resulting from a bridge collapse influenced by suspected illegal interference. The accident claimed seven lives and left 30 others injured, including two children, as reported by Bryansk regional authorities.

The bridge, located in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, was said to have been undermined by illegal interference in transport operations, according to Moscow Railways. The specifics of the allegations were not detailed further by officials. Meanwhile, images from the scene depicted the grim aftermath of the incident.

Local emergency services, along with Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz, are currently focusing their efforts on relief and support for the affected individuals. The authorities continue to investigate the cause of this devastating event as they attempt to provide all necessary assistance to the victims.

