ADB Pledges $10 Billion to Fuel India's Vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with ADB President Masato Kanda, discussing India's rapid transformation and future aspirations. The ADB pledged $10 billion towards municipal infrastructure and city services in India, supporting the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Modi emphasized India's progress over the past decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a pivotal discussion with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda, focusing on India's fast-paced evolution and future prospects.

Kanda announced ADB's commitment to infuse $10 billion into municipal infrastructure as part of India's ambitious 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047.

Recognizing India's progress, Modi highlighted the decade-long transformation that has empowered numerous citizens, expressing determination to sustain this momentum.

